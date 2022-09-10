Reception of Sea’s offices in Bangkok. Photo: Chua Kong Ho
Sea, owner of Shopee e-commerce site, cuts video game staff in Shanghai, shuts some Latin American operations
- Sea Limited’s Garena, operator of the Free Fire mobile game, is laying off people in its major development centre of Shanghai, sources say
- Singapore-based Shopee will quit Argentina entirely and lay off dozens of local employees in Chile, Colombia and Mexico, other sources say
