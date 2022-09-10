The iPhone 14 seen at an event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Tata, India’s top conglomerate, in talks to make iPhones with Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron

  • The pact could make Tata the first Indian company to build iPhones, which are currently mainly assembled by Taiwanese manufacturers like Foxconn
  • Apple is looking to deepen its supply chain in India and diversify more production away from China, where Covid lockdowns have disrupted factory operations

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:30pm, 10 Sep, 2022

