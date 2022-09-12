US restrictions on Nvidia graphics processing unit sales to China could hamper the artificial intelligence development, but some see an opportunity to boost efforts in local GPU development. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Tech war: Why the US Nvidia chip ban is a direct threat to Beijing’s artificial intelligence ambitions
- US export restrictions on Nvidia data centre GPUs could hit China’s most powerful artificial intelligence systems that rely on such chips
- Industry insiders expect companies to stockpile Nvidia chips before the ban takes effect next year, while carmaker Xpeng says it has years of reserves
