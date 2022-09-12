The Apple iPhone 14 during an event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Apple is once again seeing high demand for its latest handsets in China, where it makes up nearly half of the premium smartphone segment. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple’s iPhone 14 sees surging pre-orders in China as enthusiastic consumers crash e-commerce services
- Buyers complained about stalled payments on Apple’s website and mini programs amid strong demand despite complaints about a lack of innovation
- High iPhone 14 pre-orders, which have pushed delivery times out by up to seven weeks, buck the trend of weak consumer demand amid China’s slowing economy
The Apple iPhone 14 during an event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Apple is once again seeing high demand for its latest handsets in China, where it makes up nearly half of the premium smartphone segment. Photo: Bloomberg