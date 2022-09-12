Tech unicorn Jaguar Microsystems is focused on developing the most advanced data processing units for servers used in modern data centres. Photo: Handout
Tencent-backed start-up Jaguar Microsystems bets on chip innovation to help propel growth of China’s cloud computing market

  • JaguarMicro develops advanced data processing units, a new class of programmable chips, for servers used in modern data centres
  • The Shenzhen-based tech unicorn expects to record annual revenue of US$1 billion in three years

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 10:12pm, 12 Sep, 2022

