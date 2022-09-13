A representation of ether, the token for the Ethereum blockchain, seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A representation of ether, the token for the Ethereum blockchain, seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Digital currencies
Tech /  Big Tech

Ether takes a bite out of bitcoin’s crypto market share, climbing to 20 per cent ahead of the Merge

  • Bitcoin’s share of the market by value has slipped to 39.1 per cent while ether now accounts for 20.5 per cent
  • Ether is still far behind bitcoin, but an important software upgrade known as the ‘Merge’ is driving up prices

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:16pm, 13 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A representation of ether, the token for the Ethereum blockchain, seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A representation of ether, the token for the Ethereum blockchain, seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE