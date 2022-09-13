The second-generation AirPods Pro on display at an event on the campus of Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Photo: AP
Hotter than iPhone 14: US$14 AirPods Pro lanyard is selling out on Apple’s website in China amid online mockery
- The wait time for orders of Incase’s lanyard surpass those of the regular iPhone 14, similar to the wait for the 14 Pro Max
- The lanyard has proven popular even as netizens mocked the high price tag because similar products cost as little as 36 US cents in China
The second-generation AirPods Pro on display at an event on the campus of Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Photo: AP