A 3D printed logo of Facebook owner Meta seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Google
Tech /  Big Tech

South Korea fines Google, Facebook owner Meta over user tracking without consent and targeted ads

  • South Korea’s privacy watchdog fined Google and Meta Platforms a combined US$72 million for not clearly informing users about tracking online activities
  • The companies said they would review the findings, and they can appeal the decision through lawsuits within 90 days

Associated Press
Updated: 6:59pm, 14 Sep, 2022

