A 3D printed logo of Facebook owner Meta seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
South Korea fines Google, Facebook owner Meta over user tracking without consent and targeted ads
- South Korea’s privacy watchdog fined Google and Meta Platforms a combined US$72 million for not clearly informing users about tracking online activities
- The companies said they would review the findings, and they can appeal the decision through lawsuits within 90 days
A 3D printed logo of Facebook owner Meta seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters