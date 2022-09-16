Shoppers lined up outside Apple retail store in Shenzhen on the first day of public sales for iPhone 14. Photo: SCCMP/ Iris Deng
Apple’s iPhone 14 hits the shelves in China resulting in long queues and big mark-ups despite market gloom
- The enduring popularity of Apple’s iconic smartphone is expected to give China’s declining handset market a boost
- The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models were in hot demand in Shenzhen on Friday with consumers and scalpers
Shoppers lined up outside Apple retail store in Shenzhen on the first day of public sales for iPhone 14. Photo: SCCMP/ Iris Deng