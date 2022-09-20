The logo of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia’s Sea Limited, is seen at its office in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore e-commerce giant Shopee cuts jobs in China as lay-offs spread from Indonesia, Latin America
- Shopee says the job cuts are part of its ongoing efforts to ‘optimise operating efficiency with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency’
- The company gained attention in China last month when a worker said his job offer was rescinded at the last minute after arriving in Singapore
