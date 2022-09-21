A delivery truck drives past a JD.com advertisement with an image of freestyle skier Eileen Gu, in Beijing, January 11, 2022. Ad budgets have been slashed amid economic headwinds. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tech giants give up lavish spending, cut costs in the face of economic headwinds

  • JD.com chief executive Xu Lei called the second quarter the ‘most challenging’ since the company was listed in 2014
  • Alibaba shed 9,241 workers while Tencent dismissed more than 5,500 people in the second quarter

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Sep, 2022

