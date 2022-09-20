Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan on September 16. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan on September 16. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech war
Tech /  Big Tech

Tech war: Xi Jinping vows to protect global supply chain as US tensions, Covid-19 controls raise decoupling risks

  • The Chinese president made the pledge during a government forum in Hangzhou on Monday, attended by delegates from Qualcomm and Boeing
  • While China’s global trade volume remains stable so far, the country faces increased decoupling risks stemming from geopolitical tensions with the US

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan on September 16. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan on September 16. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE