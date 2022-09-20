Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan on September 16. Photo: Xinhua
Tech war: Xi Jinping vows to protect global supply chain as US tensions, Covid-19 controls raise decoupling risks
- The Chinese president made the pledge during a government forum in Hangzhou on Monday, attended by delegates from Qualcomm and Boeing
- While China’s global trade volume remains stable so far, the country faces increased decoupling risks stemming from geopolitical tensions with the US
