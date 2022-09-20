A Baidu sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in December 2017. Photo: Reuters
A Baidu sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in December 2017. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese internet search giant Baidu to shut online-to-offline platform Nuomi, rival to Meituan

  • Baidu says the Nuomi app, which provided restaurant reservation and film ticket purchase services, will cease operations due to business adjustments
  • Despite billions of yuan of investment by Baidu, Nuomi has failed to make a dent in Meituan’s position in the market

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Baidu sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in December 2017. Photo: Reuters
A Baidu sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province in December 2017. Photo: Reuters

Chinese search engine giant Baidu said it would retire its local services platform Baidu Nuomi by year’s end, concluding an eight-year attempt to carve out a foothold in a market largely dominated by Meituan.

A notice on Nuomi’s website attributed the decision to “business adjustments”, adding that the app, which has already been removed from app stores, will stop operating in December. Users have been asked to withdraw any remaining money from their Nuomi accounts before then.

Baidu’s move comes as other Chinese Big Tech companies, including Tencent Holdings and ByteDance, have also retreated from non-core businesses to focus on areas with strength with prospects for profitability.

Baidu, which is known as China’s Google, is investing heavily on autonomous driving.

Employees walk through a lobby at the Baidu headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Employees walk through a lobby at the Baidu headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg

Nuomi was founded in 2010 by the Facebook-like social media platform Renren, which has since lost favour among Chinese internet users.

READ FULL ARTICLE

Similar to other online-to-offline platforms, Nuomi allowed users to search for local service providers, make restaurant reservations, book hotel rooms and buy film tickets.

Baidu, which bought Nuomi in 2013, initially had high hopes for the app. In 2015, Baidu CEO Robin Li Yanhong announced the company would use 20 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) out of the 50 billion yuan in cash on its books to grow Nuomi.

Despite Baidu’s ambitions, however, Nuomi has failed to make a dent in Meituan’s position in the market. In August this year, the last month that Nuomi was available for download, the app had 330,400 active users, a fraction of Meituan’s 171 million, according to Beijing-based consultancy Analysys.

In 2017, Baidu sold Nuomi’s film ticket unit to its affiliated video streaming platform, iQiyi. At the time, Nuomi accounted for 10 per cent of China’s online film ticket purchase market, according to Analysys and GF Securities.

Strict Covid-19 control measures and deepening economic woes in the country have also crimped profits.

In the first four months of this year, income from local lifestyle services, ride-hailing, tourism, finance, car rentals and home rentals for internet companies dropped 20 per cent to 118 billion yuan, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Coco Feng

Coco Feng

Coco Feng is a Beijing-based technology reporter at the Post. Previously, she worked for the BBC and Caixin Global in the capital city, covering health care, consumers and entertainment.

Read more

Baidu launches quantum computer in China and gives people access via PC, smartphone or the cloud

Baidu launches quantum computer in China and allows access via smartphone

Read more

Baidu launches China’s first driverless taxi services in Chongqing and Wuhan in landmark moment for autonomous motoring

Baidu launches China’s first fully driverless taxis in Chongqing, Wuhan

Read more

Meituan’s quarterly sales beat estimates as China’s appetite for meal take outs remained intact throughout Covid-19 lockdowns

Meituan’s quarterly sales beat estimates as takeaways stay intact

Read more

China pressures Meituan, Didi to protect ‘labour interests’ as Covid-19 controls make life difficult for gig workers

China asks Meituan, Didi to look after gig workers hit by Covid-19 controls

Read more

Alibaba’s Ele.me joins ByteDance’s Douyin to challenge Tencent-backed Meituan in food delivery market

China’s TikTok joins Alibaba food delivery app to challenge Meituan

Read more
Baidu launches quantum computer in China and gives people access via PC, smartphone or the cloud
Baidu launches quantum computer in China and allows access via smartphone
Read more
Baidu launches China’s first driverless taxi services in Chongqing and Wuhan in landmark moment for autonomous motoring
Baidu launches China’s first fully driverless taxis in Chongqing, Wuhan
Read more
Meituan’s quarterly sales beat estimates as China’s appetite for meal take outs remained intact throughout Covid-19 lockdowns
Meituan’s quarterly sales beat estimates as takeaways stay intact
Read more
China pressures Meituan, Didi to protect ‘labour interests’ as Covid-19 controls make life difficult for gig workers
China asks Meituan, Didi to look after gig workers hit by Covid-19 controls
Read more
Alibaba’s Ele.me joins ByteDance’s Douyin to challenge Tencent-backed Meituan in food delivery market
China’s TikTok joins Alibaba food delivery app to challenge Meituan