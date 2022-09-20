Chinese internet search giant Baidu to shut online-to-offline platform Nuomi, rival to Meituan
- Baidu says the Nuomi app, which provided restaurant reservation and film ticket purchase services, will cease operations due to business adjustments
- Despite billions of yuan of investment by Baidu, Nuomi has failed to make a dent in Meituan’s position in the market
Chinese search engine giant Baidu said it would retire its local services platform Baidu Nuomi by year’s end, concluding an eight-year attempt to carve out a foothold in a market largely dominated by Meituan.
A notice on Nuomi’s website attributed the decision to “business adjustments”, adding that the app, which has already been removed from app stores, will stop operating in December. Users have been asked to withdraw any remaining money from their Nuomi accounts before then.
Baidu’s move comes as other Chinese Big Tech companies, including Tencent Holdings and ByteDance, have also retreated from non-core businesses to focus on areas with strength with prospects for profitability.
Baidu, which is known as China’s Google, is investing heavily on autonomous driving.
Nuomi was founded in 2010 by the Facebook-like social media platform Renren, which has since lost favour among Chinese internet users.
Similar to other online-to-offline platforms, Nuomi allowed users to search for local service providers, make restaurant reservations, book hotel rooms and buy film tickets.
Baidu, which bought Nuomi in 2013, initially had high hopes for the app. In 2015, Baidu CEO Robin Li Yanhong announced the company would use 20 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) out of the 50 billion yuan in cash on its books to grow Nuomi.
Despite Baidu’s ambitions, however, Nuomi has failed to make a dent in Meituan’s position in the market. In August this year, the last month that Nuomi was available for download, the app had 330,400 active users, a fraction of Meituan’s 171 million, according to Beijing-based consultancy Analysys.
In 2017, Baidu sold Nuomi’s film ticket unit to its affiliated video streaming platform, iQiyi. At the time, Nuomi accounted for 10 per cent of China’s online film ticket purchase market, according to Analysys and GF Securities.
Strict Covid-19 control measures and deepening economic woes in the country have also crimped profits.
In the first four months of this year, income from local lifestyle services, ride-hailing, tourism, finance, car rentals and home rentals for internet companies dropped 20 per cent to 118 billion yuan, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.