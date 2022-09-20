Similar to other online-to-offline platforms, Nuomi allowed users to search for local service providers, make restaurant reservations, book hotel rooms and buy film tickets.

Baidu, which bought Nuomi in 2013, initially had high hopes for the app. In 2015, Baidu CEO Robin Li Yanhong announced the company would use 20 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion) out of the 50 billion yuan in cash on its books to grow Nuomi.

Advertisement

Despite Baidu’s ambitions, however, Nuomi has failed to make a dent in Meituan’s position in the market. In August this year, the last month that Nuomi was available for download, the app had 330,400 active users, a fraction of Meituan’s 171 million, according to Beijing-based consultancy Analysys.

In 2017, Baidu sold Nuomi’s film ticket unit to its affiliated video streaming platform, iQiyi. At the time, Nuomi accounted for 10 per cent of China’s online film ticket purchase market, according to Analysys and GF Securities.

Strict Covid-19 control measures and deepening economic woes in the country have also crimped profits.