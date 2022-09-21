As TikTok has risen in popularity, YouTube copied the short video format with its feature Shorts, which showcases videos that are less than a minute long. Photo: TNS
YouTube takes on TikTok with ad revenue sharing for short videos and easy music licensing
- YouTube will compensate creators with 45 per cent of revenue from a pool of ads that run in Shorts, lower than the 55 per cent for the regular site
- YouTube is relying on deep pockets to compete with TikTok as ad revenue has taken a hit from Apple ad targeting restrictions
As TikTok has risen in popularity, YouTube copied the short video format with its feature Shorts, which showcases videos that are less than a minute long. Photo: TNS