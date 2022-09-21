The logo of Nvidia Corporation seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei on May 30, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Nvidia unveils new AI-focused chip RTX 4090 that produces realistic images in games

  • The new technology promises to speed up image generation by combining artificial intelligence with traditional calculations to produce pixels
  • The top-of-the-line RTX 4090 will cost US$1,599 and goes on sale October 12

Updated: 11:12am, 21 Sep, 2022

