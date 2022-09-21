Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, in China’s southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, in China’s southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
Tencent
Tech /  Big Tech

Tencent denies report it plans to divest portfolio to fund share buy-backs amid weak share price

  • A Tencent spokesperson said that the company did not have to sell any of its portfolio to fund share buy-backs, which can be done using current cash flow
  • In the first half of this year, Tencent made 32 investments and acquisitions compared with 129 in the same period in 2021

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:18pm, 21 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, in China’s southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, in China’s southern Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE