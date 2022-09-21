Internet tycoon Richard Liu Qiangdong has already exited from more than 300 JD.com-related companies since 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
JD.com founder Richard Liu gives up equity stakes in two affiliated firms to boost efficiency as he exits corporate roles
- The JD.com founder transferred his stakes in Suqian Tianning and Xian JD to Miao Qin, a vice-president at the Beijing-based e-commerce giant
- That move comes after Liu stepped down as JD.com’s chief executive in April
Internet tycoon Richard Liu Qiangdong has already exited from more than 300 JD.com-related companies since 2020. Photo: Shutterstock