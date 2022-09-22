Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency networks bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Ripple plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Crypto CEOs start stepping down in wake of market rout, but famous founders are hard to shake
- Executives at Kraken, Genesis and elsewhere are relinquishing top positions in a changing of the guard for the decade-old crypto industry
- Some of the biggest exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase and FTX have not addressed succession plans for their celebrity founders
