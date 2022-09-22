A smartphone shows a live-streaming session on Douyin, the Chinese sister app to TikTok. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
For clues to how TikTok will make money for parent ByteDance, watch sister app Douyin’s move into e-commerce, lifestyle services
- Douyin’s 921 Goodies Festival is the first online event to rival Alibaba’s Singles’ Day held in November and JD.com’s 618 festival in June
- In addition to online shopping, Douyin is ramping up in lifestyle services such as food and grocery deliveries, an area dominated by Meituan
