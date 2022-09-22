A smartphone shows a live-streaming session on Douyin, the Chinese sister app to TikTok. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
For clues to how TikTok will make money for parent ByteDance, watch sister app Douyin’s move into e-commerce, lifestyle services

  • Douyin’s 921 Goodies Festival is the first online event to rival Alibaba’s Singles’ Day held in November and JD.com’s 618 festival in June
  • In addition to online shopping, Douyin is ramping up in lifestyle services such as food and grocery deliveries, an area dominated by Meituan

Coco Feng in Beijing and Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 22 Sep, 2022

