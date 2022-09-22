Customers queuing to buy Huawei’s new Mate 50-series smartphones in China 22 September, 2022. Photo: Weibo
Huawei’s flagship store in Shenzhen quickly runs out of new Mate 50 handsets as tech giant continues to battle US sanctions
- The lack of sufficient supply appeared to be more severe for special editions of the phone, such as versions featuring tough Kunlun Glass
- Huawei’s latest efforts come amid stiff competition from major Chinese Android handset makers and Apple, which recently launched the iPhone 14
