Huawei’s flagship store in Shenzhen quickly runs out of new Mate 50 handsets as tech giant continues to battle US sanctions

  • The lack of sufficient supply appeared to be more severe for special editions of the phone, such as versions featuring tough Kunlun Glass
  • Huawei’s latest efforts come amid stiff competition from major Chinese Android handset makers and Apple, which recently launched the iPhone 14

Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Sep, 2022

