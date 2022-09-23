Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attends an Action on Forests and Land Use session during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 02, 2021. Photo: AFP
US FTC says Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy must testify in investigation into Prime subscriptions
- The Federal Trade Commission rejected Amazon’s complaint that executives were being harassed and denied its request to cancel the civil subpoenas
- The FTC has been investigating the sign-up and cancellation practices of Amazon Prime, along with the company’s other subscription services
