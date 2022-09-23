While China’s chip stocks have been in a tailspin, the temporary absence of one of the industry’s biggest fund managers has rattled investors. Photo: Shutterstock
While China’s chip stocks have been in a tailspin, the temporary absence of one of the industry’s biggest fund managers has rattled investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese tech fund manager’s vacation rattles chip investors amid industry downturn, corruption probe

  • Cai Songsong, known for his heavy chip stock investments, said he is just on vacation after his absence became conspicuous amid industry troubles
  • Chinese chip stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen have been plummeting after a boom period amid pressure from US sanctions and a local corruption probe

Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 23 Sep, 2022

