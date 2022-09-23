The handheld console jointly developed by Tencent Games and Logitech, called Logitech G Cloud. Photo: Handout
Tencent and Logitech join forces for first handheld cloud gaming console which will face off with Valve’s Steam Deck
- The handheld console will support cloud streaming from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Nvidia GeForce NOW
- The handheld console is expected to be available in October at a suggested retail price of US$349.99
