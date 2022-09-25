Privately-held Yangtze Memory Technologies Co designs and manufactures 3D NAND flash memory wafer and packaged chips. Photo: Handout
Tech war: China’s top memory chip maker carefully treads path to semiconductor self-sufficiency as US ponders trade sanctions

  • Privately-held Yangtze Memory Technologies Co remains China’s top memory chip maker, despite escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington
  • The company faces pressure amid reports that the US plans to ban sales of semiconductor-manufacturing gear to advanced memory chip makers in China

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:30am, 25 Sep, 2022

