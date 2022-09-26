Ant Group’s Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions. Photo: Shutterstock
Ant Group’s Alipay to boost cashless travel in South Korea through alliance with Thai, Malaysian, Philippines payment providers
- Users of e-wallets operated by AlipayHK, GCash, Touch ‘n Go and TrueMoney can now settle transactions at more than 120,000 merchants in South Korea
- Backed by Alipay+, this initial roll-out in South Korea covers taxis, duty free shops, convenience stores, and food and beverage chains
