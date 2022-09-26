Shoppers lined up outside an Apple store in Shenzhen on the first day of public sales for iPhone 14. Photo: SCCMP/ Iris Deng
Shoppers lined up outside an Apple store in Shenzhen on the first day of public sales for iPhone 14. Photo: SCCMP/ Iris Deng
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Sales of Apple’s new iPhone 14 a mixed bag in China, with Pro models in hot demand but lukewarm response for standard models

  • Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group is said to have dismantled parts of its production lines for standard iPhone 14s, and switched them to Pro
  • Analysts say Apple may need to fine-tune its differentiation strategy in China between the standard and Pro models

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:00pm, 26 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shoppers lined up outside an Apple store in Shenzhen on the first day of public sales for iPhone 14. Photo: SCCMP/ Iris Deng
Shoppers lined up outside an Apple store in Shenzhen on the first day of public sales for iPhone 14. Photo: SCCMP/ Iris Deng
READ FULL ARTICLE