ByteDance’s headquarters in Beijing on January 7, 2022. The TikTok owner on Tuesday approved its first share buy-back plan for investors. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance’s headquarters in Beijing on January 7, 2022. The TikTok owner on Tuesday approved its first share buy-back plan for investors. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

exclusive | TikTok owner ByteDance approves US$3 billion share buy-back, its first for investors, despite some opposition

  • At a meeting on Tuesday, ByteDance approved the board’s decision to repurchase shares, which small shareholders opposed over its lower company valuation
  • The decision marks the first time ByteDance has offered a buy-back plan to investors, as the company maintains that it still has no plans to go public

Zhou XinCoco Feng
Zhou Xin in Hong Kongand Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 1:30pm, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
ByteDance’s headquarters in Beijing on January 7, 2022. The TikTok owner on Tuesday approved its first share buy-back plan for investors. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance’s headquarters in Beijing on January 7, 2022. The TikTok owner on Tuesday approved its first share buy-back plan for investors. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE