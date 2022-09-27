People cheer at a live concert in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, on December 30, 2020. Live-streaming of online performances, such as concerts, music festivals and operas, shall be conducted in “delayed” mode, according to a proposed regulation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese regulator pushes for broadcast delay of all online concerts and shows, tightening censorship of live-streamed content
- The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has proposed new regulation to delay the streaming of all online concerts, music festivals and shows
- The delay would enable personnel assigned by internet platforms to block what they deem as problematic content from online performances
People cheer at a live concert in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, on December 30, 2020. Live-streaming of online performances, such as concerts, music festivals and operas, shall be conducted in “delayed” mode, according to a proposed regulation. Photo: EPA-EFE