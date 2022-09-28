Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings’ online literature arm is pulling the plug on its e-reader service. Photo: Handout
Tencent’s China Literature ends Kindle-like e-reader service as Big Tech firms pull back on unprofitable businesses
- Online services for China Literature’s e-book reader Koudaiyue will cease late next month, the Tencent-backed company said on Monday
- Chinese technology giants have ended a string of service offerings this year, as they grapple with regulatory uncertainties and a worsening economy
