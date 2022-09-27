Children playing computer games using an Ipad while waiting for an airplane in China. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s video gaming market suffers a cold summer as sales drop to lowest level in seven months amid weaker economy
- Total sales in China’s video gaming market dropped 21.91 per cent to 20 billion yuan (US$2.79 billion) in August, traditionally a hot month
- The world’s largest video gaming market has been hit by tougher regulations, a slowing economy and a shrinking user base
