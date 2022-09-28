The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Reuters
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Reuters
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple asks suppliers not to increase iPhone 14 production after demand falters

  • The US smartphone maker has ditched plans to increase production of its latest iPhone series after sales missed projections, sources said
  • China, the world’s biggest smartphone market, is in an economic slump that has hit the sales of both iPhones and domestic brands

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:08pm, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Reuters
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE