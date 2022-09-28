The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store in Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Reuters
Apple asks suppliers not to increase iPhone 14 production after demand falters
- The US smartphone maker has ditched plans to increase production of its latest iPhone series after sales missed projections, sources said
- China, the world’s biggest smartphone market, is in an economic slump that has hit the sales of both iPhones and domestic brands
