Pony Ma Huateng, founder and CEO of Tencent Holdings. Photo: Bloomberg
Pony Ma explains Tencent’s vision for the future of the internet as Chinese tech giant searches for growth
- Tencent CEO Pony Ma Huateng first coined the term ‘quanzhen internet’, or ‘immersive convergence’, in the company’s annual brochure in 2020
- Tencent said ‘immersive convergence’ can help solve practical issues in real-life scenarios, suggesting a focus on commercial applications
