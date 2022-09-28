The Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s biggest chip maker SMIC pushes ahead with construction of new Tianjin plant despite Covid-19 lockdowns
- The project, with a total investment of US$7.5 billion, began construction last Saturday, according to report
- The new plant will have a capacity of 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and cover mature semiconductor manufacturing process nodes
