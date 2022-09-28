The Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
The Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s biggest chip maker SMIC pushes ahead with construction of new Tianjin plant despite Covid-19 lockdowns

  • The project, with a total investment of US$7.5 billion, began construction last Saturday, according to report
  • The new plant will have a capacity of 100,000 12-inch wafers per month and cover mature semiconductor manufacturing process nodes

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
The Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE