TerraUSD collapsed this year after confidence in the project evaporated, exacerbating a cryptocurrency market rout. Photo: Shutterstock
Do Kwon’s Terra says case against the founder is unfair and ‘highly politicised’, as his whereabouts remain unknown
- A Terraform Labs representative said there is ‘no reasonable basis’ for the accusation of breaches of capital-markets law in South Korea
- Seoul has sought the help of Interpol to find Do Kwon, whose location is not known since Singapore said he’s no longer there
