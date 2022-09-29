TerraUSD collapsed this year after confidence in the project evaporated, exacerbating a cryptocurrency market rout. Photo: Shutterstock
Do Kwon’s Terra says case against the founder is unfair and ‘highly politicised’, as his whereabouts remain unknown

  • A Terraform Labs representative said there is ‘no reasonable basis’ for the accusation of breaches of capital-markets law in South Korea
  • Seoul has sought the help of Interpol to find Do Kwon, whose location is not known since Singapore said he’s no longer there

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:37am, 29 Sep, 2022

