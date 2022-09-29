A view of the VK office in Moscow on September 2, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia demands Apple explain VK removal from App Store after UK sanctions on social media giant’s CEO

  • Russia’s communications regulator called the restrictions ‘discriminatory’ and said they violate internet users’ right to free information
  • The UK has sanctioned the CEO of VK, which runs social media network Vkontakte, and his father, Vladimir Putin’s first deputy chief of staff

Reuters

Updated: 11:46am, 29 Sep, 2022

A view of the VK office in Moscow on September 2, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
