Tencent Holdings partnered with Shenzhen Eartech Company to introduce a new hearing aid powered by artificial intelligence technology. Photo: Handout
Tencent doubles down on healthcare sector with launch of new AI-powered hearing aid, while bolstering pledge to serve society
- The new AI-powered product was jointly developed by Tencent Ethereal Audio Lab and hearing aid maker Shenzhen Eartech Company
- With Tencent’s self-developed AI algorithm, the new hearing aid has better sound clarity and speech intelligibility than similar devices in the market
