An Ant Group booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on September 2. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Ant Group gets green loan from Spain’s BBVA for ESG projects as Chinese fintech giant pivots to tech market
- The Alibaba affiliate says it has received a sustainable working capital loan facility from BBVA to support projects in China and abroad
- The Hangzhou-based firm has been doubling down on sustainability projects and accelerating its transformation from a financial business to a tech company
