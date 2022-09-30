An Ant Group booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on September 2. Photo: Bloomberg
An Ant Group booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on September 2. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s Ant Group gets green loan from Spain’s BBVA for ESG projects as Chinese fintech giant pivots to tech market

  • The Alibaba affiliate says it has received a sustainable working capital loan facility from BBVA to support projects in China and abroad
  • The Hangzhou-based firm has been doubling down on sustainability projects and accelerating its transformation from a financial business to a tech company

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An Ant Group booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on September 2. Photo: Bloomberg
An Ant Group booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on September 2. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE