The logo of Chinese memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) seen at its Silicon Valley office of in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s top memory chip maker YMTC replaces CEO amid risks of US sanctions after rumoured Apple deal
- Simon Yang, who has headed YMTC since its founding in 2016, stepped down reportedly for personal reasons as the company faces mounting pressure
- Washington has been weighing sanctions on YMTC, for which lawmakers have pushed harder after news that Apple might use its flash memory in iPhones
