The Google Translate app’s Chinese website recorded 53.5 million visits from desktop and mobile users combined in August, according to data from Similarweb. Photo: Shutterstock
Google
Google Translate app no longer available in China, marking US tech giant’s latest retreat from world’s biggest internet market

  • The popular app has been inaccessible to its tens of millions of users across mainland China since Saturday
  • Users are redirected to a generic search bar, which suggests bookmarking the app’s Hong Kong webpage that is also inaccessible on the mainland

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Oct, 2022

