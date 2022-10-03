The Google Translate app’s Chinese website recorded 53.5 million visits from desktop and mobile users combined in August, according to data from Similarweb. Photo: Shutterstock
Google Translate app no longer available in China, marking US tech giant’s latest retreat from world’s biggest internet market
- The popular app has been inaccessible to its tens of millions of users across mainland China since Saturday
- Users are redirected to a generic search bar, which suggests bookmarking the app’s Hong Kong webpage that is also inaccessible on the mainland
