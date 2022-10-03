The logo of Xiaomi seen inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India, on January 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi says it will protect business interests after India froze US$682 million in assets
- Over 84 per cent of 55.51 billion rupees seized in India was a royalty payment to US chip giant Qualcomm, the company said
- Xiaomi is a leading smartphone brand in India, but it has become harder for Chinese firms operating in India since a 2020 border clash
The logo of Xiaomi seen inside the company’s office in Bengaluru, India, on January 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters