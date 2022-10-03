Model Y cars are pictured at the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Tesla grapples with logistical challenges as record deliveries miss estimates in the third quarter
- The top electric carmaker said ‘it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost’
- Tesla’s record 343,830 deliveries fell short of the 365,923 vehicles it produced, a rarity for the company
