A flag of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest chip maker by revenue, flutters outside its building in Seoul on April 28, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Samsung says 1.4nm chips coming in 2027, with more US-based production amid competition with TSMC and Intel
- Samsung has set the aggressive target as it seeks to triple its revenue from 2021 to 2027
- The South Korean chip giant is building a second plant in Texas as competition with TSMC and Intel heats up in the foundry business
A flag of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest chip maker by revenue, flutters outside its building in Seoul on April 28, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE