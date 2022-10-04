A flag of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest chip maker by revenue, flutters outside its building in Seoul on April 28, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
A flag of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest chip maker by revenue, flutters outside its building in Seoul on April 28, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Samsung says 1.4nm chips coming in 2027, with more US-based production amid competition with TSMC and Intel

  • Samsung has set the aggressive target as it seeks to triple its revenue from 2021 to 2027
  • The South Korean chip giant is building a second plant in Texas as competition with TSMC and Intel heats up in the foundry business

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:39am, 4 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A flag of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest chip maker by revenue, flutters outside its building in Seoul on April 28, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
A flag of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest chip maker by revenue, flutters outside its building in Seoul on April 28, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE