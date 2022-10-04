Apple’s iPhone 14 seen during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple’s iPhone 14 seen during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple’s iPhone exports from India set to double in the next year in diversification away from China

  • iPhone exports from India in the April to September period surpassed US$1 billion and could reach US$2.5 billion in the year through March 2023
  • The numbers bode well for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to make the country an alternative to China as Apple seeks to diversify its supply chain

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:00pm, 4 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple’s iPhone 14 seen during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple’s iPhone 14 seen during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE