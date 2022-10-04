Customers queue at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York City for the release of the new iPhone 14 range on September 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Apple adds six Chinese suppliers, but cuts seven mainland contractors in gradual move to diversify its manufacturing network
- Mainland China remains the US tech giant’s primary production base, where about half of factories run by its top 190 disclosed suppliers are located
- Apple’s latest supplier listing signals a gradual move to diversify its manufacturing network beyond China to countries like India and Vietnam
