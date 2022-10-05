The UK’s Newport Wafer Fab employs 450 people and makes 200-millimetre wafer silicon chips, used especially in electric vehicle manufacture. Photo: Twitter
Apple supplier Wingtech awaits UK’s decision on subsidiary Nexperia’s US$72 million deal to buy Britain’s biggest chip maker
- The UK government on October 3 delayed its announcement of a decision whether to block or approve Nexperia’s takeover of Newport Wafer Fab
- A full assessment of the acquisition was ordered by the UK in May under the country’s new National Security and Investment Act
