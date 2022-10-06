Former Uber security chief Joe Sullivan has been convicted of not disclosing a 2016 hack that resulted in a US$148 million settlement. Photo: Shutterstock
Uber’s former security chief convicted of data hack cover-up as court rejected claims other executives were responsible
- Jurors rejected the claim that other executives at the ride-hailing giant were aware of the 2016 hack
- The breach was originally disclosed after Dara Khosrowshahi took over as CEO in 2017, resulting in a US$148 million settlement
Former Uber security chief Joe Sullivan has been convicted of not disclosing a 2016 hack that resulted in a US$148 million settlement. Photo: Shutterstock