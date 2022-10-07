Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has embroiled himself in another Twitter spat. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Elon Musk and Hu Xijin face off on Twitter as Tesla founder claps back at Chinese nationalist influencer over Russia-Ukraine war comments
- Hu accused Musk of believing too much in press freedom, saying ‘he will be taught a lesson’
- Musk is a much admired entrepreneur in China but is also seen by some as a potential national security threat
