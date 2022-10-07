Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has embroiled himself in another Twitter spat. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has embroiled himself in another Twitter spat. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
US-China tech war
Tech /  Big Tech

Elon Musk and Hu Xijin face off on Twitter as Tesla founder claps back at Chinese nationalist influencer over Russia-Ukraine war comments

  • Hu accused Musk of believing too much in press freedom, saying ‘he will be taught a lesson’
  • Musk is a much admired entrepreneur in China but is also seen by some as a potential national security threat

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 7 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has embroiled himself in another Twitter spat. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has embroiled himself in another Twitter spat. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE