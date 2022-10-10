The latest export restrictions serve as a means for the US to “maintain technological hegemony”, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. Photo: Shutterstock
The latest export restrictions serve as a means for the US to “maintain technological hegemony”, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Tech war: China’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive under siege as new US export controls tighten access to advanced chips

  • The US has further restricted China’s ability to obtain the latest computing chips, develop supercomputers and manufacture advanced semiconductors
  • Washington has also added new licence requirements for items destined to Chinese chip foundries

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 10 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The latest export restrictions serve as a means for the US to “maintain technological hegemony”, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. Photo: Shutterstock
The latest export restrictions serve as a means for the US to “maintain technological hegemony”, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE