Alibaba Cloud has a new 10-building campus in Hangzhou that is roughly the size of the campus for Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba Cloud has a new 10-building campus in Hangzhou that is roughly the size of the campus for Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba Cloud opens a new Hangzhou campus the size of Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters

  • Alibaba Cloud’s new 10-building campus covers 2.1 million sq ft in Hangzhou, with 450,000 sq ft of office space
  • The campus highlights the increasing importance of cloud computing for the tech giant as its e-commerce business slows along with the broader economy

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Alibaba Cloud has a new 10-building campus in Hangzhou that is roughly the size of the campus for Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba Cloud has a new 10-building campus in Hangzhou that is roughly the size of the campus for Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE