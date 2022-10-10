Alibaba Cloud has a new 10-building campus in Hangzhou that is roughly the size of the campus for Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba Cloud opens a new Hangzhou campus the size of Google’s Silicon Valley headquarters
- Alibaba Cloud’s new 10-building campus covers 2.1 million sq ft in Hangzhou, with 450,000 sq ft of office space
- The campus highlights the increasing importance of cloud computing for the tech giant as its e-commerce business slows along with the broader economy
