The Pico 4 stand-alone virtual reality (VR) headset, which TikTok owner ByteDance launched two weeks ago , has proven popular among Chinese enthusiasts while the competing Quest 2 from Meta Platforms remains unavailable in the market. At least 10,000 units of the Pico 4 were sold through its own stores and third-party dealers on Taobao and JD.com , the two leading e-commerce platforms in China. Taobao is operated by Alibaba Group Holding , owner of the South China Morning Post. Pico did not disclose figures for offline sales, but IDC senior analyst Zhao Siquan said shipments were “fairly good” compared with similarly priced VR headsets. ByteDance’s Pico VR unit takes on Meta’s Quest 2 with low-cost headset “Most VR users in China are young people in first- and second-tier cities,” Zhao said. “Given Pico 4’s specs and pricing, the product could be highly accepted by consumers. But its sales will also depend on the economic situation, as well as the company’s promotions and content [on the platform].” This is the first Pico headset to be released since ByteDance acquired the company last year, allowing the Chinese social media behemoth to compete with Facebook owner Meta in a new market. Meta’s headsets are developed by its Reality Labs, formerly Oculus, which the company acquired in 2014. The Pico 4 and Quest 2 are both powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset and offer a refresh rate of up to 90hz. However, the Pico 4 offers a resolution of 2,160x2,160 pixels per eye, while the Quest 2’s single display is limited to 1,832x1,920 pixels. The Pico 4 is also cheaper, starting in Europe at 429 euros (US$420) for 128 gigabytes of storage and 499 euros for 256GB. For the same storage options, the Quest 2 retails for 449.99 euros and 549.99 euros, respectively. In ByteDance’s home market of China, the Quest 2 is not officially available, although some stores sell imported units. Before this past August, activating the Quest 2 required having access to Facebook, which is blocked in China. The Pico 4 has also been well-received by reviewers, who have praised the lightweight design. An influencer known as Kael posted on the microblogging platform Weibo that the battery placement on the back of the strap helps the headset feel more balanced. Another influencer took issue with this design, saying that despite the Pico 4 appearing much thinner than the Quest 2, the battery placement will affect the user’s experience when lying down. Without the straps, the official weight of the Pico 4 visor is 295 grams. The Quest 2, with the straps, weighs 503 grams. Compatibility with other gadgets is also a plus for some users. A user surnamed Zhou from southwestern Guizhou province said on Weibo that the Pico 4 can be used for a first-person view using DJI drones and that it is compatible with all models. Users have said online that the Quest 2 can also be used with DJI drones, although a moderator on the company’s forums warned in March that it is not officially supported as a third-party device. How a promising Hong Kong VR start-up went from bankruptcy to global growth That same DJI user was less impressed with the Pico 4’s selection of games, which he said were not very interesting. “Pico should work more on VR content and videos,” he wrote. In addition to video games, the Pico 4 includes options for exercising and watching live events such as concerts and the upcoming Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) World Cup. In June, ByteDance sublicensed the streaming rights to the biggest sporting event in the world, which kicks off in November in Qatar. The headset will be available later this month in 13 European countries, Japan and South Korea. Pico has plans to launch it in Singapore and Malaysia later this year, the company said in a press release last month. It did not mention plans for a US launch. Last year, Pico sold about 500,000 VR devices, Chinese media LatePost reported in March. That is still a far cry from the numbers Meta sees with its devices. The company shipped 10 million Quest 2 units between its September 2020 launch and November 2021, when Cristiano Amon, CEO of Meta partner Qualcomm, released the figure.